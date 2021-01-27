In the age of the coronavirus, news shows have evolved to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Loads of interviews have been held remotely with people at their homes, prompting a litany of interruptions, bloopers, and other kinds of hilariously-awkward moments over the past year.

Yvette Amos became the latest subject of this phenomenon, for viewers in the United Kingdom are having a laugh after she accidentally showed people a sex toy during an appearance on television.

Amos appeared on BBC Wales Today to talk about Covid’s impact on employment. Unfortunately, her input might not have gone through as well as she hoped, for people were quite distracted by the backdrop and the pink dildo she apparently had at the top of her bookshelf.

Needless to say, viewers took notice, and now the Internet is collectively giggling over the hilarious accident:

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021

This is the most exciting thing to happen to Wales since the last thing Michael Sheen did. https://t.co/u839yPXK0G — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 26, 2021

Yvette Amos is the woman we all needed today. I’ll never browse a bookshelf in the same way again pic.twitter.com/NdTHhPXRRb — Svenja O’Donnell (@SvenjaODonnell) January 27, 2021

Was that on the 6”-Cock News? — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 26, 2021

What’s the difference between Yvette Amos and Boris Johnson? Yvette Amos only put one cock in her cabinet#BdumTsh — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 27, 2021

An important reminder to always check your Zoom background 😂😂https://t.co/UTiC0Gjbc7 — LADbible (@ladbible) January 27, 2021

Watch above to see Daily Mail’s clip from the BBC segment, which has been edited to flag the dildo.

