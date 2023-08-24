‘Buyer Beware!’ Fox’s John Roberts Is Baffled Why Anyone Would Buy $500 Tickets To Billy McFarland’s Proposed ‘Fyre Festival II’

Fox News’ John Roberts expressed dismay Thursday that tickets costing hundreds of dollars were selling out for a proposed “Fyre Festival II,” after the first one was a disaster and landed the organizer in prison for fraud.

“Guess who’s back? Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland announcing plans for a second Fyre Festival, and tickets are apparently selling out fast at $500 a pop,” Roberts said, continuing:

McFarland says he came up with the idea for a follow-up festival while in solitary confinement for defrauding investors with the first one. The event has got no date, no location and no line-up of artists, almost like the first one. The promoter spent four years in prison for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars for the failed 2017 festival. Ticket holders were promised a luxury experience but wound up sleeping in tents while eating cheese sandwiches.

“Sandra, the ancient Romans had a warning for such a practice, caveat emptor: buyer beware!”

Anchor Sandra Smith responded, “Safe to say you won’t be buying tickets, John?”

“Not that one,” Roberts said.

McFarland announced his new venture on social media, writing “FYRE Festival 2 Pre-Sale is LIVE.”

“What’s up guys? This is a big day because Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale,” McFarland, ever the salesman, said in a video posted to his Instagram. He continued:

It was the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how I would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen, but how we’ll find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level.

McFarland went on to say that the proposed event will happen in the Caribbean, and that he has even inked a deal to produce “Fyre Festival: The Broadway Musical.”

“We are targeting Fyre Festival II for the end of next year, and in the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fuckin’ go.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

