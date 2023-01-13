Chasten Buttigieg Tells Fox News to ‘Go Yell At an M&M’ After Another Report About Pete’s Paternity Leave

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, fired back at Fox News after the outlet ran yet another story about the latter taking paternity leave in 2021.

In 2021, the secretary announced he and his husband adopted twins. Pete Buttigieg took about two months of paternity leave from August to October of that year and was mocked by conservatives at the time, including by Fox News personalities.

“Paternity leave, they call it,” Tucker Carlson told viewers in October 2021. “Trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

On Thursday, Fox News Digital published a report stating the secretary “avoided some phone calls and requests for public appearances while he was on paternity leave in 2021, according to internal documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.”

Chasten Buttigieg appeared irked by the piece, as he took to Twitter to criticize Fox News. In doing so, he took a swipe at the network’s critical coverage of Mars, Inc.’s recent decision to temporarily feature only female M&M characters on some its packaging.

One Fox News anchor even suggested the move may embolden China.

“It’s been 17 months,” Chasten Buttigieg said in response to the report. “You need more material. Go yell at an M&M.”

Last January, Carlson took a shot at M&Ms after Mars, Inc. announced it would feature more “inclusive” characters.

“M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them,” the Fox News host stated at the time. “That’s the goal. When you are totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won.”

