Chris Cuomo’s Arm Emerges from Quarantine Tanned, Rested, and Ready to . . . Uhhhh

CNN show host Chris Cuomo once again became the subject of Twitter jokes on Monday over the subject matter of a photo he attached to a reply tweet he sent in response to a random critical mention.

A lot of jokes.



The sequence of events fittingly began with Cuomo quote-retweeting praise of his work. “Fittingly,” because it ended with seeming self- ummm… let’s say praise — self-praise from the CNN host.

Cuomo tweeted a report from Surfside on the tragic building collapse. In response, someone with fewer than 500 followers praised that report, but also referred to Cuomo as “Fredo” and expressed a lack of fandom.

In reply, Cuomo retweeted the comment and said that he is no fan of people who claim to be Christian but “act like trash.” To which someone with just over 500 followers responded that Cuomo is doing “crucial work.”

The CNN star and governor-brother then retweeted that person, saying he appreciated the comment and adding that “Crisis has no hue of red or blue.”

When someone with 12 followers and a username about legalizing LSD responded to Cuomo’s tweet with the comment “You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off,” Cuomo issued his photo response. I include it here, now, without further description.

That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs. https://t.co/pN84VyzDdz pic.twitter.com/0R5H7LSggV — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

And thus, the reply game of the morning was born. You can probably imagine the tone and topical content. But go ahead and take a look anyway.

weird flex but okay https://t.co/vKdsnbYpes — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 28, 2021

It’s too early for this shithttps://t.co/qbvjTQOjuW — Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) June 28, 2021

This is the weirdest response I’ve seen in awhile. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 28, 2021

Total Fredo Move https://t.co/T5gL9d1daK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2021

CNN guy wants to fight us https://t.co/GTAg0BUKvA — Mike Schuster (@mcs212) June 28, 2021

“baby don’t hate facilitate” has “mama lets research energy” https://t.co/8VebzziuzB — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) June 28, 2021

This tweet is not the flex you think it is, @chriscuomo. https://t.co/Ys5dcK3xxd — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2021

These two are the clear winners, though.

“no, sir, i wont break my arm jerking myself off. just look at this muscle” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2021

It is possible that CNN host Chris Cuomo has responded to some of these, or posted additional tweets. But I have not checked. I mean… this is a work computer, you know?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com