Chris Cuomo’s Arm Emerges from Quarantine Tanned, Rested, and Ready to . . . Uhhhh

By Caleb HoweJun 28th, 2021, 1:04 pm
 

CNN show host Chris Cuomo once again became the subject of Twitter jokes on Monday over the subject matter of a photo he attached to a reply tweet he sent in response to a random critical mention.

A lot of jokes.

The sequence of events fittingly began with Cuomo quote-retweeting praise of his work. “Fittingly,” because it ended with seeming self- ummm… let’s say praise — self-praise from the CNN host.

Cuomo tweeted a report from Surfside on the tragic building collapse. In response, someone with fewer than 500 followers praised that report, but also referred to Cuomo as “Fredo” and expressed a lack of fandom.

In reply, Cuomo retweeted the comment and said that he is no fan of people who claim to be Christian but “act like trash.” To which someone with just over 500 followers responded that Cuomo is doing “crucial work.”

The CNN star and governor-brother then retweeted that person, saying he appreciated the comment and adding that “Crisis has no hue of red or blue.”

When someone with 12 followers and a username about legalizing LSD responded to Cuomo’s tweet with the comment “You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off,” Cuomo issued his photo response. I include it here, now, without further description.

And thus, the reply game of the morning was born. You can probably imagine the tone and topical content. But go ahead and take a look anyway.

These two are the clear winners, though.

It is possible that CNN host Chris Cuomo has responded to some of these, or posted additional tweets. But I have not checked. I mean… this is a work computer, you know?

