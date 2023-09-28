Democrats Pile On Marjorie Taylor Greene for Fear of MORE Hunter Biden Porn at House Hearing

The House hearing for the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden was thrown into pandemonium over the prospect of Marjorie Taylor Greene (once again) displaying pornographic images of the president’s son.

As the House Oversight Committee’s hearing continued, Greene used her time to rail against David Weiss along with Hunter Biden’s “sexual exploitation” of women. As Greene moved to enter a picture of a woman in a bathing suit into the record, Congressman Jamie Raskin intervened because Greene has brandished pictures of Hunter’s penis during the committee’s hearings before, and Raskin and his fellow Democrats were clearly in no mood for a repeat.

“Mr. Chairman, our colleague from Georgia has introduced before, pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching,” Raskin said.

“A bathing suit’s not suitable, Mr. Raskin?” Greene shot back as Raskin retorted, “I would like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also got in the mix as she, Raskin, and Greene fought it out over the latter not clearing the picture with the committee before the hearing.

Watch above via Fox News.

