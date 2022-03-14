Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Fist Fight for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” fight on Monday morning.

The stakes? Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,’ Musk tweeted Monday. “Stakes are Ukraine.”

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022



The Tesla founder spelled Putin’s name in Russian and the country’s name in Ukrainian.

Musk tagged the official President of Russia Twitter account in a follow-up posting, writing, “Do you agree to this fight?” in Russian.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Clarifying that his request to fist fight Putin for Ukraine was a legitimate one, Musk said he was “absolutely serious” about the challenge when asked by a Twitter user if he had thought his plan through.

I am absolutely serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Another user asked Musk if he would be “surprised” if Putin accepted his challenge, prompting the billionaire to say that fighting Putin “would be an honor.”

это было бы честью — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk teased his challenge to Putin in a previous Monday morning tweet, in which he partially quoted a line from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“By the pricking of my thumbs …” Musk wrote, teasing the second part of the line: “Something wicked this way comes.”

By the pricking of my thumbs … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

In another tweet shared Monday, Musk posted a meme of Wagner Moura sitting on a porch swing while portraying Pablo Escobar from the Netflix show Narcos.

“Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender russian soldier,” read the meme.

Putin has yet to answer Musk’s challenge.

