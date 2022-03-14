Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Fist Fight for Ukraine

By Leia IdlibyMar 14th, 2022, 10:39 am
 
Sergei Guneyev, Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” fight on Monday morning.

The stakes? Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,’ Musk tweeted Monday. “Stakes are Ukraine.”


The Tesla founder spelled Putin’s name in Russian and the country’s name in Ukrainian.

Musk tagged the official President of Russia Twitter account in a follow-up posting, writing, “Do you agree to this fight?” in Russian.

Clarifying that his request to fist fight Putin for Ukraine was a legitimate one, Musk said he was “absolutely serious” about the challenge when asked by a Twitter user if he had thought his plan through.

Another user asked Musk if he would be “surprised” if Putin accepted his challenge, prompting the billionaire to say that fighting Putin “would be an honor.”

Musk teased his challenge to Putin in a previous Monday morning tweet, in which he partially quoted a line from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“By the pricking of my thumbs …” Musk wrote, teasing the second part of the line: “Something wicked this way comes.”

In another tweet shared Monday, Musk posted a meme of Wagner Moura sitting on a porch swing while portraying Pablo Escobar from the Netflix show Narcos.

“Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender russian soldier,” read the meme.

Putin has yet to answer Musk’s challenge.

