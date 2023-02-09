Exclusive: Watch Roseanne Barr Joke About Aborting Her Adult Children in New Fox Nation Stand Up Special

Roseanne Barr is back with a new stand up special on Fox News streaming service Fox Nation.

Mediaite obtained a preview clip of Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, the upcoming comedy special from Barr, whose career took a nosedive in 2018 after she posted a racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The special will air on Fox Nation on February 13th. In the preview, Barr declared “privilege kills and bliss is ignorance” in a tangent about what she learned while everyone was in quarantine.

“Privilege is what ruins lives when you start thinking, you know, that the world needs to be pretty for you. Well, it don’t, right?” Barr said. “Just because you’ve got a degree in gender studies that don’t mean shit. You’re not going to get a job no place. You can’t even get a job at Ho Ho’s Donuts.”

This segued into a bit on parenting, where Barr riffed on her adult children and her general exasperation with growing old.

Barr — who proudly identifies as a socialist but has found refuge on the right since the backlash to her tweet — went on to joke that she maybe should have remained a Democrat so she could abort her “liberal” adult children:

Yes, I have three daughters. I told you they’re very liberal. But they’re in their late 40’s and 50’s. Three daughters in menopause that’s when you know you’re old. (LAUGHTER) For God’s sake that’s when you know you’re old, right? (LAUGHTER) I can’t believe how fast it went to. Oh my God. And they tell me, you know, the things they come up with now. They’re like ‘Mom, the doctor — they want us to take testosterone for our symptoms. They’re trying to give everybody crazy ass hormones from the time they’re two all the way up. Giving women testosterone to treat their perimenopause and saying — I’m like great, now you’ll be lifting weights and watching football. I wouldn’t take it if I was you. That’s just asking for trouble. You know because your IQ is going to decrease by half and then you’re going just start peeing on toilet seats for no good reason whatsoever. It’s just — I don’t think it’s good. (APPLAUSE) But I kind of — I kind of think maybe I shouldn’t have left the Democrat Party so early, what with their full-term abortion stuff they’re doing these days because I’m thinking, ‘Hey, another couple months they’re probably going to move right into I’d be able to abort these bitches by the time they’re 50.'”

