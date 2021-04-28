Fingerless Suspect Gets Fingered: Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Left Severed Digit at Scene of the Crime

Arizona man Kevin Johnson was arrested after police connected him to a severed finger that was found at the scene of the crime, which was obviously no longer connected to Johnson.

The strange story began when Maricopa resident Francesca Wikoff found a severed finger in her driveway and two of her tires slashed on the morning of April 15. As a local news report noted, Wikoff said she had recently argued with her neighbor after he crashed a party at her house, and that a trail of blood led directly to Johnson’s house.

“You would think if you are going to the hospital, especially if you just sever your finger off, that you would take said finger with you,” Wikoff told KTVK.

Even with that trail of evidence, it wasn’t until nearly a week later that police arrested Johnson.

On Sunday, KTVK reported:

A man accused of slashing his neighbor’s tires and cutting his own finger off in the process has officially been charged. Police say that Kevin Johnson invited himself over to a neighbor’s party, but when a fight began, Johnson was asked to leave. Police believe he slashed the neighbor’s tires, and then accidentally sliced his finger off while doing it. He faces several charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.

It may have taken a few days, but in the end, the police were not exactly stumped. Unfortunately for him, Mr. Johnson cannot say the same thing.

