Florida Man Goes Viral After Killing Neighbor’s Attacking Rooster: ‘Next Thing You Know He Calls The Chicken Police on Me!’

A Jacksonville man spent 30 hours in jail after being accused of killing his neighbor’s rooster in a video that has now gone viral.

In an incident that occurred in mid-May, James Nix told Action News Jax that the rooster followed and attacked him. Nix argues that he was forced to take action in self-defense of his neighbor, Jason Defelice’s rooster.

Nix says that he was checking his mail when the rooster approached his yard. “His neck flares up and he’s doing his thing and he’s trying to jump up at me,” said Nix.

The Jacksonville man continued, “The chicken is jumping up at me and I accidentally knocked it in the head,” said Nix, “Call it a lucky shot, whatever.”

“I’m defending myself, you know. I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken died,” he continued.

When Defelice came home, his rooster was dead lying in a ditch.

Defelice decided to take action against his neighbor saying “I called JSO, JSO didn’t do nothing. Then a couple of days later I realize I could call animal control.”

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” said Nix.

In late June, Nix was arrested and taken for a 30-hour stint in jail for murdering the rooster.

Nix argues that he should not have been arrested for acting in self-defense saying that “Chickens are dying every day people at Churches, Popeyes, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

Viral videos are fun, even if they are a month or two late!

Watch above via WJAX

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com