Florida Man ‘Sustained Injuries to His Private Area’ After Crashing SUV Into FedEx Truck While Receiving Oral Sex: Report

The infamous “Florida Man” might have had one of his most epic misadventures ever Thursday evening in an accident that gives a whole new meaning to the term “head-on” crash.

A man, whose identity has not been released, was driving an SUV in Fort Lauderdale and crashed head-on into a FedEx truck, apparently distracted by amorous attention from his female passenger.

According to the local ABC affiliate, Local 10 News, the male driver and his female passenger were both “discovered naked” after a crash at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street around 6:49 pm.

“At the time of the crash, the woman inside the SUV was performing oral sex on the male driver, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue who responded to the scene,” reported Local 10. “The driver of the SUV sustained injuries to his private area due to what was going on at the time of the crash, according to FLFR.”

A Local 10 reporter in a video clip posted on the outlet’s website reported, “As for what caused the crash, well, police say the female passenger was performing sex acts on the driver, causing him to lose control and hit this FedEx truck.”

The report also noted that it was “unclear” whether anyone would be facing charges related to the accident.

Mediaite called the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue media relations department and spoke to spokesman Stephen Gollan, who provided a statement that the department had responded to a request for assistance at a “two-vehicle accident” at 1901 North Ocean Boulevard Thursday at approximately 6:25 pm ET.

“Upon arrival, crews observed two vehicles with heavy damage and four adults with various injuries,” said Gollan. The two adults in the SUV “suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” he continued, and the two adult males in the FedEx vehicle “suffered minor injuries.”

All four people involved in the accident were transported to a local Broward Health hospital location for further evaluation, said Gollan.

He did not have information on whether the various people were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, describing that as “not a normal thing” the fire department would have recorded in their standard reports.

All FLFR could confirm, Gollan said, was “the medical side,” that injuries had occurred, medical services were provided on the scene, and whether anyone was transported to the hospital.

He could not, however, confirm that any salacious extracurricular activities were or were not happening in the SUV as Local 10’s report had claimed.

“In regards to what they were doing in the vehicle — I have no idea,” said Gollan.

“I’m sorry, I don’t really — I just don’t know where they got the rest of the information from,” he added, saying he’d been “trying to find out all day long” where Local 10 had gotten their information “because that’s not something that would normally be released by this office.”

“So, I don’t know,” he concluded. “Good luck.”

An image from the accident scene appeared to show the two FedEx employees seated on the sidewalk, near a utility pole, while first responders attended to the SUV driver and passenger. Contrary to Local 10’s description of the couple as being discovered “naked,” the two appear at least partially dressed, with the individual lying on the road wearing black underwear and pants gathered around the ankles.

A few other media outlets have reported additional information about the accident, including the Daily Mail saying the male SUV driver “nearly had his penis bitten off” and The Star reporting the “collision may not have been life threatening to anyone involved but the SUV driver stepped out of his vehicle with some pretty serious bite injuries to his manhood” and “is lucky to still have his penis intact.” Mediaite has been unable to confirm those details.

Mediaite reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for comment and a spokesperson referred us back to FLFR “as they handled the incident and provided information last night when it occurred.” We have submitted a public records request for the accident report and will update this article if more information becomes available.

(Hat tip: Bill Corben on Instagram.)

