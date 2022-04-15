Former Atlanta Mayor turned CNN political commentator Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted on Friday afternoon, claiming that she was denied dining at Capital Grille restaurant at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia for wearing leggings.

I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

Bottoms expressed frustration with being turned away from the restaurant, but the Capital Grille has long been known to enforce their dress code. On the upscale steakhouse’s website, they issue a “polite notice,” reminding guests that “proper dress is required” and explain that enforcing the dress code is necessary in order to deliver on their “promise of a refined atmosphere.”

“Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments,” is printed clearly on the Capital Grille site.

Many reacted to Bottoms’ tweet with a screenshot of the dress code from Capital Grille’s website.

I know that’s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they’re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing. pic.twitter.com/lqWqTB4Ibe — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) April 15, 2022

Bottoms dismissed this response by defending herself and giving more context by tweeting,

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. https://t.co/4GRq97cwGP — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

The Atlantic writer and podcast host Jemele Hill chimed in on Bottoms’ behalf:

Interesting how that particular Capital Grille has a dress code, because I’ve never encountered one before at Capital Grille. And leggings are just casual attire. Some people staying doing the most for no reason. https://t.co/RoLEaPfGd0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 15, 2022

The restaurant Bottoms is referencing is located in Dunwoody, a suburb of Atlanta. The lawyer and politician served as the city’s 60th mayor with a four-year term concluding earlier this year.

The former mayor was met with significant challenges during her four years in office, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, and a rising crime rate in the city.

Although Bottoms did not seek re-election in Atlanta, she has not ruled out a future run for office. Following the conclusion of her term, Bottoms joined CNN as a political commentator and has taken on a new role for the DNC as vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection.

CORRECTION: This article originally stated the Capital Grille restaurant is located in Atlanta. The post has been updated to reflect it is in Dunwoody.

