Fox News’ The Five Mock New Twitter Warning Messages: ‘It’s Like When Playboy Stopped Showing Boobies’

Fox News’ The Five mocked Twitter’s new trigger warning feature on Friday, with Kennedy comparing it to “when Playboy stopped showing boobies.”

The new features being rolled out by Twitter are designed to keep conversations civil, Mic reported.

Warnings include messages under tweets receiving lots of engagement that say “conversations like this can be intense.” The company will also reportedly send pop-up messages that read “let’s look for each other,” “remember the human,” “facts matter,” and “diverse perspectives have value.”

However, the hosts of The Five were not having any of it and argued that Twitter’s pleas for civility will ruin the site.

“There’s no healthy conversations on Twitter,” remarked Jesse Watters. “It’s a cesspool and everybody knows it’s a cesspool, and that’s why they love it.”

Greg Gutfeld described Twitter as the “bathroom wall” that everyone scribbles on and called the new features “stupid.”

“Twitter should be focusing on Twitter trends because Twitter trends collates the irrational mob attacks into a table of contents,” he said, later adding, “Twitter trends is one of the most destructive things on social media because it directs people to somebody who is in hot water.”

Kennedy then commented: “It’s like when Playboy stopped showing boobies. It’s a really bad marketing strategy.”

“When did happen?” asked Watters. “Playboy doesn’t show nudity?”

“No they stopped,” replied Kennedy, continuing in a mocking tone, “They were like, ‘We really just want to be about the articles for real’ — I know men have been saying that for a long time.”

“And then like when Tumblr was like ‘nope we are done with porn,'” she continued. “No one uses Tumblr anymore. It’s like that’s what people go to Twitter for. They go because it’s abusive.”

