Giant Parachuting Spiders, Peacock Turf Wars, and Manatees in Rehab: The Best of This Week’s Weird Critter Stories

It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world — and that goes for the animal occupants of our little blue marble spinning around the sun as much as the human ones. Here’s a round up of some of the weirdest critter stories to wander through our short attention spans lately:

We’re going to be “colonized” by giant parachuting spiders, but don’t worry, they’re nice (allegedly)

As if a global pandemic and Putin’s obsession with rebuilding the USSR weren’t enough to stress us all out, Axios had this anxiety-inducing headline on Wednesday: “Giant spiders expected to drop from sky across the East Coast this spring.”

Researchers at the University of Georgia announced that America’s entire Eastern Seaboard should expect swarms of Joro spiders, a species native to Japan, this spring. The eight-legged invaders were first spotted in the U.S. in 2013, mostly in Georgia and other southeast states.

The spiders can withstand cold temperatures, so they could survive as far north as D.C. or Delaware, one of the UGA researchers said.

Joro spiders, Axios reassures us, are “harmless to humans as their fangs are too small to break human skin.” However, the article also says that they are “the size of a child’s hand” and travel by “ballooning” in the wind by using their webs as “tiny, terrifying parachutes” — neither of which sounds very reassuring.

Oh, and they also probably traveled across the ocean on shipping containers, “similar to the Bubonic plague” and are named for Jorōgumo, “a creature of Japanese folklore that can shapeshift into a woman or spider before killing its prey.”

If you’d like more information about our new insect overlords (including a photo from the UGA researchers of the longlegged aerial attacker that had darn well better not land on my head), read the article at Axios.

A park in Austin is struggling to navigate turf wars between hormonal peacocks

Mayfield Park, a city-owned historic estate in Austin, Tex., has been the home of a flock of peafowl (that’s the collective term for both the female peahens and the male peacocks with the iconic stunningly-colored tail feathers) since the 1930s, when the property’s original owners received a pair of the birds as a Christmas gift.

The park was donated to the city of Austin in 1971 and that original duo is now a flock of about two dozen that roam the grounds and delight tourists and locals alike.

But the peacockian idyll was disrupted recently, according to Texas Monthly, when some unknown person dropped off three birds at the park, two males and one female.

The newcomers are “ruffling feathers,” says the report. According to Blake Tollett, the president of Mayfield Park Community Project, it’s just not that easy to get a bunch of these birds to get along — and the start of peacock mating season just makes it so much tougher:

[T]he two new males were young and immature; they and the other newcomer largely stuck together and isolated from the rest of the flock. What’s more, one of the males was, according to Tollett, “a little off.” He screeched often and “freaked out” some of the human visitors… It’s challenging to facilitate the adjustment of one peacock, let alone three. The timing of their arrival, just prior to mating season, makes this even more difficult, since peacock hormones are already running high. And until now, the Mayfield flock had an even gender distribution: about ten males and ten females. That matters because the newly arrived young males are much more aggressive in their mating habits, which means it’s possible they will displace their older counterparts and force them to leave the park…This shakes up the entire dynamic of mating season. For park visitors, it might mean hearing an uptick in ear-splitting screams from stressed-out peacocks… Peacocks are notoriously loud, with a signature shriek not unlike that of an angry baby. During mating season, they’re even louder.

Manatees headed to rehab

The Florida Legislative session is wrapping up its final days, and lawmakers are going through what’s colloquially referred to as the “sprinkle list” — several million dollars of tax revenue they designate for specific projects at the end of session. Like earmarks, but with a cuter name, we suppose.

One of the items on the House sprinkle list was a $500,000 allocation for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, to be used for a new manatee rehabilitation exhibit, according to a report by Florida Politics.

It’s much-needed support for the endangered aquatic mammals. After years of improving their population numbers and overall health, Florida’s manatee population has been struggling, with more than 1,000 manatees dying in 2021. That’s more than five times the annual average, and many of those deaths were from starvation due to lost seagrasses, the main manatee diet staple.

Florida Politics’ Kelly Hayes describes the plans for the rehab facility and additional funding from the federal government and private donors:

Through pool renovations, the aquarium hopes to enhance capacity with the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP) for the rehabilitation of West Indian manatees. According to the request, funds will help improve and expand existing facilities for medical treatment, rehabilitation and/or necropsies, including build outs, alterations, upgrades and renovations that meet U.S. Department of Agriculture standards for the care of manatees and other marine mammals. The center hopes to add 12 “beds” for manatees to recover before going back out into the wild. According to the request, the federal government has already guaranteed $94,000 to the project, and $100,000 will come from local sources. However, most of the funding — 68.1% — will be provided by private donors, who have already guaranteed $6.8 million to the exhibit. The state’s contribution, if approved, would account for 30% of the exhibit’s funding. The state money would be distributed by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

