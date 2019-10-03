Rudy Giuliani, as part his public offensive on behalf of Donald Trump, apparently thought it a good idea to publicly share the personal cell phone number of a Ukrainian official involved in the controversy.

Giuliani, on Thursday, posted several of his text message conversations with Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine who recently resigned amid the firestorm surrounding Giuliani and Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

Crooked Dems not letting Republicans subpoena witnesses and maybe even question witness. This is a Star Chamber, illicit and part of their conspiracy to violate constitutional rights condoned by their media lamb dogs. Kurt did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/iaplXBnJ1x — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 3, 2019

Volker reached out to me to ask if I would take a call from Mr. Yermak. pic.twitter.com/xZoKnba3zG — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 3, 2019

Giuliani’s texts show that his conversations with Volker eventually included Andriy Yermak, one of the top aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, when Giuliani posted his screengrab, he also included Yermak’s phone number for everyone to see.

Here’s Giuliani’s tweet, minus the phone number, which we have removed.

Giuliani’s doxxing of Yermak has not gone unnoticed on social media:

One sec, I’m texting this dude rn to confirm… — Liddle’ LeGate (don’t forget the hyphen) 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) October 3, 2019

Are you tweeting out pics with private phone numbers ? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 3, 2019

You just published someone’s phone number to all of Twitter. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 3, 2019

Narrator: "Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, changed his cellphone number that evening." https://t.co/VQWhDeNiYp — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 3, 2019

1. I'm sure "Adryi" loves having his personal phone number tweeted out. 2. Someone needs to do a welfare check at the Grand Havana Room ASAP. https://t.co/DRHFJxf4zQ — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) October 3, 2019

