Giuliani’s Latest Gambit is Tweeting Out Private Phone Number of Ukrainian Official

By Ken MeyerOct 3rd, 2019, 2:45 pm

Photo via Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, as part his public offensive on behalf of Donald Trump, apparently thought it a good idea to publicly share the personal cell phone number of a Ukrainian official involved in the controversy.

Giuliani, on Thursday, posted several of his text message conversations with Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine who recently resigned amid the firestorm surrounding Giuliani and Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

Giuliani’s texts show that his conversations with Volker eventually included Andriy Yermak, one of the top aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, when Giuliani posted his screengrab, he also included Yermak’s phone number for everyone to see.

Here’s Giuliani’s tweet, minus the phone number, which we have removed.

Giuliani’s doxxing of Yermak has not gone unnoticed on social media:

