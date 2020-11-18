comScore

GSA Head’s First Tweet Amid Delayed Biden Transition Isn’t Exactly What You’d Expect

By Josh FeldmanNov 18th, 2020, 8:53 pm

Amid the delayed transition process, there’s been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the General Services Administration for not formally recognizing Joe Biden as the winner of the election and officially beginning the transition process.

Administrator Emily Murphy has not publicly commented on the matter — though, per a recent ABC News report, she “appears to be looking for a new job” right now — but on Wednesday night she posted her first tweet amid the transition delay.

And it’s… not even close to what you would expect.

Yep, that’s real. The accidental tweet, since deleted, read “Dcccf Rex zzz. @#[email protected] anaNN.”

