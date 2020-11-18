GSA Head’s First Tweet Amid Delayed Biden Transition Isn’t Exactly What You’d Expect

Amid the delayed transition process, there’s been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the General Services Administration for not formally recognizing Joe Biden as the winner of the election and officially beginning the transition process.

Administrator Emily Murphy has not publicly commented on the matter — though, per a recent ABC News report, she “appears to be looking for a new job” right now — but on Wednesday night she posted her first tweet amid the transition delay.

And it’s… not even close to what you would expect.

Yep, that’s real. The accidental tweet, since deleted, read “Dcccf Rex zzz. @#[email protected] anaNN.”

The GSA administrator who holds the key to Joe Biden’s transition just tweeted this pic.twitter.com/qSWoJ5TmVk — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 19, 2020

The most we’ve heard publicly from the GSA Administrator this week appears to be an inadvertent pocket tweet pic.twitter.com/5tt4AN1vs1 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 19, 2020

