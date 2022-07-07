Hugh Grant Called for Brits to Play the Benny Hill Theme to Mock Boris Johnson’s Resignation, and They Delivered Beautifully

The universe granted English actor Hugh Grant a wish as his fellow Brits blared the Benny Hill theme song outside the Palace of Westminster to celebrate Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

Johnson agreed to step down as leader of the United Kingdom in the coming months after a massive revolt from within his own cabinet. Since the development presents a major shakeup for Britain and will likely entail dramatic consequences, Tory lawmaker Chris Philp gave an interview to Sky News in order to talk about what this would mean for the country

Unfortunately for Philp, his thoughts about new leadership and the continuity of government were hugely sidetracked, thanks to the iconically-upbeat sounds of Yakety Sax playing in the background. This didn’t go unnoticed by Sky News since they thanked Philp for his time despite the humorous disturbance.

If you were wondering how this might’ve happened, well, it may very well have something to do with Grant.

Earlier in the day, Grant sent a tweet to anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray with some thoughts about using his loudspeakers to hold a musical demonstration ahead of Johnson’s resignation.

“Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?” Grant asked.

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Bray took notice, so he and his fellow demonstrators gave Grant exactly what he wanted.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

😂😂😂 https://t.co/YeTBkx6xLW — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The rest of the Twitterverse laughed along too as clips of Yakety Sax around Parliament started spreading like wildfire:

The Benny Hill song playing in the background of this interview is just *chef’s kiss.* British political protest is just so exceptional at finding humor in the disarray of government. pic.twitter.com/RxesvvprjA — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 7, 2022

Benny Hill music blaring outside Parliament. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/6zn1MXPS7z — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 7, 2022

Hugh Grant organising Benny Hill music to be played as the Prime Minister is toppled is peak British moment of today so far. https://t.co/GNDzuZz3jK — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) July 7, 2022

To be honest, I’m not often proud to be be British but the fact that the Benny Hill theme tune is being blasted out in Westminster by protesters while Sky news are trying to do political interviews has made my fucking day. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 7, 2022

I know it annoys some people, but I love our country. In America, that sound in the background could be gunfire. Here? The Benny Hill Theme Tune. https://t.co/59KDmK9dUn — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 7, 2022

This makes me proud to be British. https://t.co/g30iNao3kB — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) July 7, 2022

The Benny Hill theme is the actual icing on the cake of this country. pic.twitter.com/S3mztHnK00 — Adam Cailler (@acailler) July 7, 2022

I will not see anything this perfect the rest of the day.

Also the Capitol needs an outside band for daily mood music. https://t.co/CYVaT0indh — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) July 7, 2022

The Benny Hill music playing over Tory MPs doing interviews on College Green is 100% on point. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 7, 2022

For any Americans new to this, yes it’s a centuries-old parliamentary custom to have the Benny Hill theme playing at all times during political interviews pic.twitter.com/SAlSPYTNYZ — James Titcomb (@jamestitcomb) July 7, 2022

Watch above, via Sky News.

