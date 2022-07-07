Hugh Grant Called for Brits to Play the Benny Hill Theme to Mock Boris Johnson’s Resignation, and They Delivered Beautifully

By Ken MeyerJul 7th, 2022, 1:59 pm
 

The universe granted English actor Hugh Grant a wish as his fellow Brits blared the Benny Hill theme song outside the Palace of Westminster to celebrate Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

Johnson agreed to step down as leader of the United Kingdom in the coming months after a massive revolt from within his own cabinet. Since the development presents a major shakeup for Britain and will likely entail dramatic consequences, Tory lawmaker Chris Philp gave an interview to Sky News in order to talk about what this would mean for the country

Unfortunately for Philp, his thoughts about new leadership and the continuity of government were hugely sidetracked, thanks to the iconically-upbeat sounds of Yakety Sax playing in the background. This didn’t go unnoticed by Sky News since they thanked Philp for his time despite the humorous disturbance.

If you were wondering how this might’ve happened, well, it may very well have something to do with Grant.

Earlier in the day, Grant sent a tweet to anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray with some thoughts about using his loudspeakers to hold a musical demonstration ahead of Johnson’s resignation.

“Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?” Grant asked.

Bray took notice, so he and his fellow demonstrators gave Grant exactly what he wanted.

The rest of the Twitterverse laughed along too as clips of Yakety Sax around Parliament started spreading like wildfire:

Watch above, via Sky News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: