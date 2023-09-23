‘I Could Have You Locked Up!’ Infamous Briefing Room Disruptor Simon Ateba Chases Down Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Him Over Trump

Today News Africa’s Simon Ateba on Saturday shared a video on social media in which he confronted a woman who he says “attacked” him on a Washington, D.C. bus “because of” Donald Trump.

Ateba, who has become an internet sensation over his many clashes with White House press secretaries, posted the video and his account to X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, saying that he was attacked as the result of a video call he was on with a friend in Florida.

According to Ateba, his friend was wearing a Trump hat on the call, and “a lady who joined me at the bus stop went into a rage.”

“he called my friend a white b..tch wearing the m..fckr devil. Are you supporting him? Are you? She asked me. She said it was the worst thing she has seen today,” he wrote.

“It was so shocking that after we got off the bus I asked her to repeat what she said, she went into a rage, threatened to even ‘lock me up’ for recording her. Haha!” he said. “This is for you to understand how deep has propaganda has spread here and how tough the battle ahead will be.”

In the video, Ateba follows the woman off the bus and away from the bus stop. When he catches up he asks, “What were you saying to me?”

“I wasn’t saying anything to you. I said I don’t like people who wear Donald Trump hats. That’s what I said. I’d didn’t say shit to you,” the woman replied.

After saying a bit more on the subject, she added that she could have Ateba “locked up” for recording her without her consent.

In a follow-up post on X, Ateba added:

Remember, I was not the one wearing the cap. She saw it very briefly on my phone and went into a rage. I don’t know what would have happened if I were the one wearing it. It’s a bit unbelievable that Trump could get a fair trial here as the judges may also face consequences if ruling does not go as widely ‘expected’ here…..My friend who was on the phone with me is also a journalist connected with me here on X. Just so you understand, people are being attacked for simply wearing a hat or cap, for their political views, not for saying or doing anything to anyone, just minding their business! Tough election ahead, folks! Just support independent journalists and others as much as you can. Propaganda is deep!!!!

