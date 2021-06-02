comScore Jen Psaki: 'I Would Not Recommend a Krispy Kreme and a Beer'

‘I Would Not Recommend a Krispy Kreme and a Beer’: Jen Psaki’s Droll One-Liner Touting Vaccine Freebies Sets Off Snark-Fest

By Joe DePaoloJun 2nd, 2021, 1:49 pm
 

A pithy observation from White House press secretary Jen Psaki about some vaccine-related giveaways set off a fun round of snark and debate on Twitter.

At the outset of her briefing on Wednesday, Psaki touted a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch in which the beer manufacturer is pledging to give away a free beer to everyone should the nation reach the vaccination goal of 70 percent set by President Joe Biden before July 4. Similarly, Psaki noted that Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut daily to those who are vaccinated.

However, the press secretary does not believe these two items are better together.

“I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme and a beer,” Psaki cracked, dryly. “But I will leave that to other people to decide.”

The line sparked a debate on Twitter — with some wholeheartedly endorsing Psaki’s sentiment, and others craving the random combination of beer and donuts. Here’s a sampling of the social media chatter:

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: