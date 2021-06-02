‘I Would Not Recommend a Krispy Kreme and a Beer’: Jen Psaki’s Droll One-Liner Touting Vaccine Freebies Sets Off Snark-Fest

A pithy observation from White House press secretary Jen Psaki about some vaccine-related giveaways set off a fun round of snark and debate on Twitter.

At the outset of her briefing on Wednesday, Psaki touted a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch in which the beer manufacturer is pledging to give away a free beer to everyone should the nation reach the vaccination goal of 70 percent set by President Joe Biden before July 4. Similarly, Psaki noted that Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut daily to those who are vaccinated.

However, the press secretary does not believe these two items are better together.

“I would not recommend a Krispy Kreme and a beer,” Psaki cracked, dryly. “But I will leave that to other people to decide.”

The line sparked a debate on Twitter — with some wholeheartedly endorsing Psaki’s sentiment, and others craving the random combination of beer and donuts. Here’s a sampling of the social media chatter:

major missed opportunity if a DC brewery doesn’t have a krispy kreme beer out by july 4 (it’ll probably be a triple extra hop IPA or whatever) https://t.co/ieeazh4duh — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 2, 2021

A beer-battered Krispy Kreme sounds kind of iconic. Like the fried Twinkie. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 2, 2021

I’ve been going to the original Krispy Kreme in Winston-Salem. Never tried this combination before, but think Jen is making the right call here. https://t.co/Ri9dgGatge — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) June 2, 2021

Well, I would. (Would also highly recommend a donut burger) https://t.co/svdZvxyvfm — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) June 2, 2021

Lol I would https://t.co/OJBteDVyy0 — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 2, 2021

She’s right. Better with a Manhattan. https://t.co/C2kPxFq5H5 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 2, 2021

This actually sounds all-American! https://t.co/Ln9AW5Jlj7 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) June 2, 2021

I think I agree with this. Bad combo. https://t.co/vIrXD667Rc — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) June 2, 2021

Watch above, via CSPAN.

