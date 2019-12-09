comScore

Impeachment’s Hottest New Fashion Item: GOP Lawyer Steve Castor’s Reusable Grocery Sack

By Ken MeyerDec 9th, 2019, 2:19 pm

Republican lawyer Steve Castor arrived at the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Monday with his belongings stocked in a reusable grocery store bag, delighting observers on Twitter.

Castor, who serves as an attorney general counsel for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, attended the hearing to present the GOP’s argument in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. When Castor arrived, reporters filmed him bringing his notebooks and hearing materials not inside a briefcase, but a reusable sack.

Castor’s bag drew attention from political observers, many of whom lauded the lawyer for his bold statement bag in a city where briefcase-carrying lawyers are a dime a dozen.

