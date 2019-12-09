Republican lawyer Steve Castor arrived at the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Monday with his belongings stocked in a reusable grocery store bag, delighting observers on Twitter.

Castor, who serves as an attorney general counsel for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, attended the hearing to present the GOP’s argument in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. When Castor arrived, reporters filmed him bringing his notebooks and hearing materials not inside a briefcase, but a reusable sack.

Castor’s bag drew attention from political observers, many of whom lauded the lawyer for his bold statement bag in a city where briefcase-carrying lawyers are a dime a dozen.

Personally I’m partial to the insulated Trader Joe’s bags, but these are fine, too https://t.co/10Pww1phkw — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 9, 2019

Same, but a white Duane Reade bag with a long, old receipt still in it. https://t.co/aOWdzKN2Vi — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 9, 2019

i've put on a fancy ass dress, done my makeup, and then ruined the whole thing by slinging a dirty ass tote bag around my shoulder too many times to ever judge this man https://t.co/BOaiuMO2Ru — eve peyser (@evepeyser) December 9, 2019

I thought he was going to pull out snacks instead of binders. https://t.co/cd1SsTKtGI — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 9, 2019

as much as I'd like to dunk on this, as someone who uses their CSA's reusable bags throughout the week before returning them at the following Monday delivery drop, I have no choice but to stan, cc. @emorwee https://t.co/LK91YqLKJK — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) December 9, 2019

idk that’s a very liberal-looking amazon-wapo kinda bag Castor has and I hope the security screeners checked it for tofu and kale https://t.co/4CmMtDukwW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2019

That time your lawyer makes a stop at the Whole Foods hot bar, on his way to defend you in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BifmoY7t3X — Lizz “Hollywood Death Cult” Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 9, 2019

To do list: 9:00: Testify

4:00: Grocery store

pic.twitter.com/qvQBfc2OP2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2019

Look those bags are very durable https://t.co/cAfviIwjZn — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 9, 2019

ngl mad respect for this https://t.co/EdmGl91Liw — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) December 9, 2019

I was hoping for muffins and coffee. https://t.co/0lj0IqqNIU — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) December 9, 2019

Nothing but respect for this move https://t.co/LfpFBG54FL — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) December 9, 2019

