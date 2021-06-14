An expensive marriage proposal in Los Angeles over the weekend came with a very public insult to podcaster Joe Rogan, and a lot of people took notice.

On Saturday, LA residents spotted a series of sky-written messages commissioned by a man proposing to his girlfriend. Social media users tracked the messages as they began with “Will you marry me, Mollie Pratt?”

Evidently, she accepted the proposal, because the message was followed with “She said yes,” “I love you more than anything,” “Excited to spend my life with you,” and “Until death do us part.” Things ended up taking a bit of a left turn though because the message that people seemed to notice most of all was a random (and misspelled) jab at Rogan’s height: “Joe Rogan is liteally 5-foot-3.”

“Joe Rogan is literally 5-foot-3.” Sky written over WeHo. pic.twitter.com/x6xEdxX9wx — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) June 12, 2021

Joe Rogan Dissed During a Skywritten Marriage Proposal in LA Costing $17K “Joe Rogan is literally 5 Foot 3”

pic.twitter.com/o47DoEuDXk — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 13, 2021

We saw this plane spell out Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3 in the Hollywood hills pic.twitter.com/cvZco1cRAG — FrankJavCee (@FrankJavCee) June 13, 2021

In the interest of fairness, a quick Google search reveals Rogan’s actual height is listed as 5′ 7″ and not that listed by the airplane.

The Wrap reports that the message was done through the skywriting company Sky Typers. A company spokesperson told them that the messages came with a price tag of $17,500.

So all in all, an unorthodox method of proposing, but hey! Love is literally in the air.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com