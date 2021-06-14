John Oliver would love it if Fox Business’ Stuart Varney could just stop talking about breast milk on TV forever.

The Last Week Tonight host put together a montage on Sunday night of Varney eagerly accepting praise and compliments from his guests. Oliver made clear to point out that Varney’s go-to line of gratitude is “flattery is the mother’s milk of television.”

From there, Oliver gave viewers a supercut of Varney telling that to his guests amid awkward laughter. The awkwardness was sharply increased by the fact that Oliver’s montage had Varney repeatedly saying it against footage of breastfeeding and people drinking milk.

Watch above, via YouTube.

