Man Tries to Light Himself on Fire on Supreme Court Steps

By Michael Luciano Apr 22nd, 2022, 8:11 pm
 
Man tries to light himself on fire in front of Supreme Court

Chad Pergram/Fox News

An unidentified man lit himself on fire on the steps in front of the Supreme Court Washington, D.C. on Friday night, or at least he tried to.

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram shared videos of the aftermath of the incident in which a medical helicopter landed in front of the Supreme Court building, which was surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Pergram reported, “U.S. Capitol Police said the helicopter landed near the Capitol for a ‘medical emergency.’ The incident was not a public safety issue, it said.”

In a statement to Fox News, police said, “We just felt after this week the community needed to know why a helicopter was landing nearby.”

The statement is likely allusion to the evacuation of the Capitol Hill area on Wednesday night in response to a plane that had been circling the area. U.S. Army parachutists were inside waiting to be dropped over Nationals Park at the opportune time before the game between the Nats and Diamondbacks.

The Army had alerted the Federal Aviation Administration about the planned stunt, but in turn the FAA failed to notify Capitol Police, who ordered the evacuation.

