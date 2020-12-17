Young love clearly knows no borders, as Scotsman Dale McLaughlan jet-skied across the Irish Sea — despite the fact that he cannot swim and had never ridden on one before — just to spend some time with his new girlfriend over the holidays.

McLaughlan originally thought the 25-mile trip was going to last 40 minutes, according to The Daily Mail, but ended up taking four and a half hours — leaving him with very little fuel by the end of his adventure.

“The craziest thing is he can’t even swim,” a family source revealed, also describing him as a “nice lad, but thick as a brick.”

Against all olds, the Scottish adventurer completed his mission and safely arrived at the border before beginning his next expedition: A 15-mile walk to his girlfriend Jessica Radcliffe’s home.

The reunited couple decided to celebrate by going out for a drink, which ultimately led to his arrest as cops spotted him and eventually realized he had arrived unlawfully.

The Isle of Man border is currently closed to most non-residents under emergency coronavirus laws, and those who break them risk facing up to three months in jail.

Not only in hot water with law enforcement, but McLaughlan also caught an earful from his mother, Allison, who revealed he will now miss Christmas with his two children as he spends the holidays behind bars.

“I didn’t even know about the jetski,” his mother told The Daily Mail. “I just don’t know why he did it — he could have killed himself.”

Radcliffe, who has two children, is not in any legal trouble, but will now be forced to spend the holiday’s in quarantine due to McLaughlan’s stunt.

