Man Arrested For Stealing Dallas Zoo Animals Vows to Do it Again if Released

Davion Irvin was arrested last Thursday in connection with incidents at the Dallas Zoo which saw two monkeys go missing. But, Irvin warned police that he intends to steal more animals if he is released.

This comes after a month of mysterious happenings at the zoo which saw a clouded leopard escape its enclosure through a cut fence, monkeys go missing, and the death of a vulture.

According to The Dallas Morning News, affidavits obtained by the paper reveal Irvin had bigger plans.

Irvin currently faces six charges of animal cruelty and two charges of burglary. According to the affidavit, Irvin had a hand in the release of the clouded leopard named Nova in early January but was later discovered within Zoo property.

Irvin said he intended to take Nova, “but could only manage to pet it” because she leapt to the top of the enclosure and he was “unable to retrieve it,” the affidavits say.

Police are still investigating the death of the vulture, which as of now, is not connected to Irvin.

According to the paper, Irvin explained to investigators how he was able to enter zoo property while evading security and even shared plans he had already outlined to take more animals from the zoo.

Irvin explained to police how he managed to take two emperor tamarin monkeys. He said he jumped a fence at the Zoo at night, cut the mesh of the monkeys exhibit and took both of them on the public Dallas train system to a nearby home where he “kept his animals.”

Irvin was arrested after he was sighted at the Dallas World aquarium and both monkeys were found safe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com