Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson complained to an author’s mother after she joined in the chorus of criticism for the self-help guru’s tweet about Hurricane Dorian.

Williamson hit back at critics on Wednesday, after she posted and deleted a tweet stating the storm could be turned away from land with “a creative use of the power of the mind.” In an interview with Eric Bolling, Williamson said she regretted deleting the tweet, and slammed “trolls” for mocking people of faith.

Molly Jong-Fast, an author and writer for The Bulwark, was among those who poked fun at Williamson’s tweet:

So Marianne wants us to pray the hurricanes away and trump just wants us to think that hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama and did I leave out any hurricane craziness? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

Williamson toke note of Jong-Fast’s tweet, and clearly did not approve of it. According to several photos posted on Twitter, Williamson messaged Jong-Fast’s mother, feminist author Erica Jong, to complain about the tweet.

“I understand your daughter is young and doesn’t know better but given your own career and the fact that we’ve met, I would have though you’d at least be open to a non-corporate political voice in the mix,” Williamson wrote in the messages. Jong-Fast is 41.

So Marianne Williamson DMed my mom to complain about me and I have receipts. pic.twitter.com/V2iGO2Ny7H — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

Jong, — like Williamson — famously had ties to Oprah Winfrey. Jong was a longtime friend of Winfrey’s, but the two had a falling out sometime prior to 2010, when Jong took shots at the Queen of daytime television in a HuffPost blog.

Also my moms phone doesn’t do screenshots? pic.twitter.com/gLQdrEwsVU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

Why is she not praying away a hurricane like a normal person? pic.twitter.com/HMCdFqi8WE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

Jong-Fast also posted this joking reference to Bret Stephens, the New York Times columnist who quit Twitter recently after blowing up at a professor who called him a “bedbug.” Stephens sent a furious email to the professor after discovering his tweet, including his boss on the email.

Marianne Williamson cced my provost. https://t.co/BodlEveZ1a — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

