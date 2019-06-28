The first round of primary debates for Democratic 2020 presidential race came to an end last night, and one candidate stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Since the 2020 field is as crowded as it is, it only makes sense that the news coverage would focus primarily on major policy differences or explosive moments like Kamala Harris VS Joe Biden or Julian Castro VS Beto O’Rourke. Still, the debates gave 20 candidates a chance to present themselves before the country, and for several in the field, that meant an opportunity to distinguish themselves from the competition without regard to poll numbers.

In a certain sense, it’s possible Marianne Williamson was by far the most successful at making a splash.

For some people, Williamson might be a total unknown due to a combination of being overshadowed by more well-known candidates and that fact that her poll numbers are…less than spectacular. Since she was on stage last night with several of her party’s frontrunners, it’s very likely Williamson — an author and self-help guru — introduced herself to new audiences with her unconventional comments about chemicals causing “chronic diseases,” her bizarre pledge to scold New Zealand, and her promise to defeat Donald Trump with the power of love.

In any event, Williamson’s performance prompted a lot of people to dig through her history on Twitter, and man oh man, they’re finding out its quite an adventure. Posting all of her tweets here from over the years might be a bit much, but let’s take a little stroll through Spiritualist Wonderland and have a look, shall we?

If you want a simple explanation for what’s happening in America, watch AVATAR again. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 26, 2017

All the films were good but AVATAR has changed the world. He didn’t win an Oscar tonight, but James Cameron deserves a Nobel Peace Price #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 8, 2010

You’re not the water; you’re the faucet. You’re not the electricity; you’re the lamp. You’re not the Light; you’re the torchbearer. Turn on the faucet. Turn on the lamp. Hold high the torch. And God will do the rest. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 30, 2018

You’re a lamp; God is the electricity. You’re a faucet; God is the water. You’re a human; God is the divine within you. ALLOW the flow. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 17, 2010

The real you is not a body. Your body is merely a suit of clothes. Physical birth was not your beginning and physical death is not your end. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 8, 2016

In the Eastern religions, Yang is masculine spirit force; Yin is feminine earth force. God as He, Soul as She. Archetypes, not genitals…. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 28, 2009

Yin is feminine, earth; yang is masculine, sky. When God is seen as He, the soul is seen as She. Just archetypes. Spirit impregnates soul. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 20, 2009

God is BIG, swine flu SMALL. See every cell of your body filled with divine light. Pour God’s love on our immune systems. Truth protects. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 30, 2009

Your mind is like an airplane, and YOU are the pilot: Rise above the clouds. Fly above the turbulence. Seek a smoother ride. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 21, 2011

The Goddess doesn’t just dance under the moon on the night of a Solstice. She fiercely protects the children of the earth, and so should we. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 19, 2017

The way to get over someone having broken your heart is to visualize yourself pouring buckets of divine love all over them. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 16, 2017

Over every blade of grass there is an angel bent over whispering, “Grow! Grow! Grow!” — The Talmud — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 27, 2010

Calling all goddess types: this a perfect time to do ritualistic nature ceremonies invoking divine alignment between humanity and nature. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 11, 2011

Mother Nature is divinely feminine. She waits, she takes it, she waits, she takes it…then, at just the right moment she shows who’s boss. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 6, 2017

Just beneath the surface, this isn’t politics it’s black magic. Entirely a psychic battle. Use your shield of Virtue and your sword of Truth — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 31, 2017

Each of us is pregnant with a better version of ourselves. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 8, 2012

In order for a child to be born, a woman’s body must expand. In order for a new world to be born, all of our minds must expand, our dedication has to deepen, our seriousness has to increase & our love needs to grow more fierce. We’ve been pregnant for a while; now labor has begun — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 18, 2018

