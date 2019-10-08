There was a bizarre moment on Capitol Hill today when Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might’ve suggested that the term “kangaroo court” came from an old kids show.

When House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) slammed the Trump administration for blocking Ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying on the Donald Trump-Ukraine, Gaetz joined several of his Republican colleagues afterwards as they delivered their collective response. Gaetz was accompanied by Congressman Jim Jordan, who slammed the “unfair process” surrounding the impeachment inquiry House Democrats are undertaking against the president.

When Gaetz got his chance to answer questions, he…he said this:

““We would sure like to see the Volker testimony released before we continue the depositions and transcribed interviews. And what we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.”

Merriam-Webster defines a “Kangaroo court” as “a mock court in which the principles of law and justice are disregarded or perverted.” The term is often used in reference to situations where established legal procedures are breached and result in an unfair sham of a trial.

It isn’t clear what this long-dated term has to do with Captain Kangaroo, the character played by Bob Keeshan who had his own CBS kids’ program from the 1950s to the 1980s. While Gaetz might’ve been tripping over his metaphors, his remarks caused Captain Kangaroo to trend on Twitter as the mockery came in:

Rep. Matt Gaetz really said @RepAdamSchiff is “acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.” pic.twitter.com/8dUTunkj1t — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) October 8, 2019

Can we just leave Captain Kangaroo out of this, please? https://t.co/X1AtNDn6oo — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 8, 2019

Captain Kangaroo was indeed a malicious and corrupt judge who railroaded innocents for decades https://t.co/URscVH4fzb — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 8, 2019

this incredible idiot thinks that the term “kangaroo court” comes from the TV show Captain Kangaroo pic.twitter.com/CxVd8aSggL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2019

Thank God the tyranny of Captain Kangaroo’s era of dictatorship is in America’s distant past https://t.co/3Y72SFBCWs — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) October 8, 2019

Watch above, via Washington Post / JM Rieger.

