Miami Nurse Videoed Herself Threatening to Kill Kamala Harris, Busted by Secret Service When She Sent the Evidence to Her Incarcerated Husband

A nurse recorded herself threatening to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris, and then sent the video and photo evidence to her husband in state prison — where all communications are monitored by law enforcement.

Niviane Petit Phelps, age 39, is a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she has been employed for the past 20 years. According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times, a federal judge ordered Phelps to be detained in the Federal Detention Center in Miami as a “danger to the community” after she was charged with threatening to kill Harris.

Per the Secret Service complaint against her, Phelps recorded a total of five 30-second videos that she sent to her husband, Joseph Phelps, who is currently behind bars after being convicted of an armed robbery and murder of a grocery store owner in 1996.

“Kamala Harris you are going to die,” Phelps allegedly said in a video dated February 13. “Your days are numbered.”

Two videos recorded the next day allegedly included more specific threats. “If I see you in the street, I’m gonna kill your ass Kamala Harris,” and “I’m going to the gun range, just for your ass, until you f–kin’ leave the chair.”

Phelps, who is Black, allegedly expressed rage at President Joe Biden and Harris winning the 2020 election, and also directed her plan at Harris because she believes the vice president “isn’t actually Black.”

The complaint also says that Phelps spent time practicing at a gun range and had applied for a concealed weapons permit.

Along with the videos, Phelps also allegedly sent her husband two photos, one of her smiling as she holds a pistol next to a target with bullet holes, and another of her teenage son, also holding a pistol and a target.

Phelps has been suspended without pay from the hospital and a spokesperson for Jackson Health Systems confirmed that her employment would be terminated. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Scott Saul, Phelps’ defense attorney, told the Miami Herald that he is still reviewing the case but did not think that she was “a genuine threat to the vice president,” and was just “venting” to her husband.

“It appears as though personal issues in her life, along with the volatile political landscape perpetuated by some, brought some frustrations out of her,” Saul wrote in a statement to the Herald. “I do not think that there was ever a realistic or imminent threat upon Vice President Kamala Harris.”

