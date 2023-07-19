‘My Favorite Meat’: Mitt Romney Carries Hot Dog Through Congress in Bizarre National Hot Dog Day Video

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) carried a hot dog through the halls of Congress in a video for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday.

“Well, as you all know, today is National Hot Dog Day and perhaps you also know that hot dog is my favorite meat,” said Romney in the video, which showed him carrying a hot dog topped with tomato ketchup through the halls of Congress while wearing a hot dog-emblazoned hat.

To all those celebrating—happy National Hot Dog Day! May there be many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land. 🌭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/McEnevvg8d — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 19, 2023

“I love hot dogs. I love ’em in buns, I love ’em outside of buns, I love ’em with baked beans, I just like hot dogs. It’s the best, you know, best meat there is, without question,” he said. “So to all of you who like me are celebrating National Hot Dog Day, congratulations to you and may there be many, many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land.”

Romney’s video went viral on social media and received mixed reactions.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who is challenging Romney for his Senate seat, tweeted, “If Mitt Romney hadn’t worked so hard to get Biden elected that hot dog in his hand would still be half the price.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) jokingly questioned whether the video was generated by AI, while former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) reacted, “Senator, I appreciate your consistent public opposition to Trump, but you don’t put KETCHUP on a hot dog. You just don’t.”

Romney previously went viral for another dog-related incident, which involved him driving for 12 hours with his pet dog Seamus on top of the car.

According to reports, the dog suffered from diarrhea during the controversial trip and “allegedly ran away when the Romney family finally reached its vacation destination.”

