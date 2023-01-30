New Yorkers Revolt Against the Empire State Building Honoring Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Win: ‘What a Disgrace!’
New Yorkers were apoplectic on Sunday night after learning that the Empire State Building lit itself up to commend the Philadelphia Eagles as they head to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 7, thus securing the championship in the National Football Conference this season. To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building shined with green and white lights to honor the Eagles on their way to Super Bowl LVII.
The Empire State Building is known for changing their lights to commemorate special events, but even non-sports fans might be aware that the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants is intense and deeply rooted. Thus, a surge of New Yorkers, Eagles haters, and other commentators stormed the Twitterverse to blast the Empire State Building for what they condemned as a horrendous betrayal of their home turf.
Among the critics was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who seized the chance to revisit his animosity for the building.
The Empire State Building’s social media team responded to Portnoy with a video of himself mock-crying and saying “life is so unfair.”
Hours after the green and white display though, the building declared “that hurt us more than it hurt you,” and they switched colors to honor the Kansas City Chiefs.
