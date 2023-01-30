New Yorkers Revolt Against the Empire State Building Honoring Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Win: ‘What a Disgrace!’

New Yorkers were apoplectic on Sunday night after learning that the Empire State Building lit itself up to commend the Philadelphia Eagles as they head to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 7, thus securing the championship in the National Football Conference this season. To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building shined with green and white lights to honor the Eagles on their way to Super Bowl LVII.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

The Empire State Building is known for changing their lights to commemorate special events, but even non-sports fans might be aware that the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants is intense and deeply rooted. Thus, a surge of New Yorkers, Eagles haters, and other commentators stormed the Twitterverse to blast the Empire State Building for what they condemned as a horrendous betrayal of their home turf.

Please tell me this is because someone who controls the Empire State Building lost a tremendously stupid bet. https://t.co/vYSRJzfXW3 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 30, 2023

As the representative for the Empire State Building, and a diehard Giants fan, let me be on the record saying that this is absolutely ridiculous. ⬇️ https://t.co/SL4rP0Z2ys — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) January 29, 2023

For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do – just pretend it's green and white for #NewYorksStrongest. We take out the trash every day…and next year, that'll include the Eagles. https://t.co/6vgfub5ZHw — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 30, 2023

Congrats Giants fans! The Empire State Building is honoring your most hated rival. https://t.co/vQx3oGTdmj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 30, 2023

No one tell my @Giants loving husband I sent this – he’s screaming in the other room about what traitor in NYC decided to light the Empire State Building green. https://t.co/3wMaDZUu15 — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) January 29, 2023

No — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2023

Are you also changing your name to The Keystone State Building? — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 30, 2023

The Empire State Building has become a everyone gets a trophy with their light BS. It’s NYC. If the Giants were going to the SB would Philly have and blue building. Shame on the @EmpireStateBldg Fuck outta here!! What a disgrace! It’s as sickening as losing to them. — Paul Virzi (@PaulVirzi) January 30, 2023

Today's cover: The Empire State Building lights up in the colors of the Eagles and the Chiefs after their Conference Championship wins https://t.co/Dy17bZpe24 pic.twitter.com/8BU6nCvayi — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2023

WHAT WAS THE ESB THINKING? I’ve always been a Chrysler Building fan anyway. Empire State Building's Eagles salute is a stunning betrayal https://t.co/SUn1P1FJQV via @nypostsports — Bob Van Dillen (@BobVanDillen) January 30, 2023

Every New Yorker seeing the Empire State Building right now pic.twitter.com/AjxyvBxGkx https://t.co/MAqKZJNCKo — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 30, 2023

Among the critics was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who seized the chance to revisit his animosity for the building.

How lame is the Empire State Building? Lighting up a NY building in the colors of a NFC East rival? What an absolute piece of shit building. Id be embarrassed to have it in my city. They should knock it down. https://t.co/WwjKpIkxN1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 29, 2023

The Empire State Building’s social media team responded to Portnoy with a video of himself mock-crying and saying “life is so unfair.”

Hours after the green and white display though, the building declared “that hurt us more than it hurt you,” and they switched colors to honor the Kansas City Chiefs.

That hurt us more than it hurt you. We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023

