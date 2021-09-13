NJ Congressman Goes Viral for Zooming Into Afghanistan Hearing FROM HIS CLOSET: ‘The Gentleman’s Style has Expired’

By Leia Idliby Sep 13th, 2021
 

Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) appears to have called into the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan from his closet.

“The Taliban seem to be having a complete hold on the country. What I understand there are other groups in Afghanistan. How fragile or how strong, firm, is the Taliban’s hold on this country and do you see that breaking apart as everybody wants their piece down the line?” Sires asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

But nobody really seemed to care about what Sires had to say, as he posed the question from what looked like the inside of his closet.

“And coming to you live, from what appears to be a closet, Congressman Sires,” cracked Kathryn Watson, the White House reporter for CBS News digital.

Other pundits could not help but comment on Sires’ questionable Zoom location, but it wasn’t a total miss, as the representative earned a rather generous 5/10 from Claude Taylor’s Room Rater:

