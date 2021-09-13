Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) appears to have called into the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan from his closet.

“The Taliban seem to be having a complete hold on the country. What I understand there are other groups in Afghanistan. How fragile or how strong, firm, is the Taliban’s hold on this country and do you see that breaking apart as everybody wants their piece down the line?” Sires asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

But nobody really seemed to care about what Sires had to say, as he posed the question from what looked like the inside of his closet.

“And coming to you live, from what appears to be a closet, Congressman Sires,” cracked Kathryn Watson, the White House reporter for CBS News digital.

Other pundits could not help but comment on Sires’ questionable Zoom location, but it wasn’t a total miss, as the representative earned a rather generous 5/10 from Claude Taylor’s Room Rater:

Some members of congress have offices like closets. 5/10 @RepSires pic.twitter.com/lcdkFXJgnN — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) September 13, 2021

And coming to you live, from what appears to be a closet, Congressman Sires pic.twitter.com/uwbloJwUiv — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 13, 2021

OK that’s a good one. https://t.co/UD2yHPZ9wt — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 13, 2021

Member of Congress attends (virtual) hearing from … his closet? pic.twitter.com/wdEk7azeBc — Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) September 13, 2021

TRAPPED IN THE CLOSET https://t.co/9sCsDOMmr0 — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) September 13, 2021

could’ve at least color coordinated his shirts https://t.co/zjATVr0ZHS — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) September 13, 2021

Live from the This Old House hearing. pic.twitter.com/M86OmsRYfq — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 13, 2021

The Gentleman’s style has expired. pic.twitter.com/y5nEqrPXQp — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 13, 2021

Rep. Sires appears to be questioning Sec. Blinken from his closet pic.twitter.com/w44wTDD5iJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2021

Is Rep. Albio Sires questioning Anthony Blinken from inside a closet? pic.twitter.com/aavkORya3k — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2021

This NJ Congressman live from his closet is about the Jersiest thing you’ll see all day. pic.twitter.com/14GmGVbjV7 — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) September 13, 2021

Is this something Sires does often? — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2021

Sires has nothing on Donald Payne’s pantsless committee hearing appearance from bed. https://t.co/zWOABPhykm — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) September 13, 2021

Is Rep. Albio Sires conducting this hearing from his closet? pic.twitter.com/vzKy8vppNx — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) September 13, 2021

Rep Sires literally asking Blinken questions on #Afghanistan from his bedroom, it seems pic.twitter.com/Bbwkxsd6s5 — Shaun Tandon (@shauntandon) September 13, 2021

is it weird that my first reaction was “damn i need to reorganize my closet, that’s kempt” — Elana Schor (@eschor) September 13, 2021

