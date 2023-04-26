‘Oh My God!’ The View Shocks James Brolin by Showing Him Picture of Son, Josh Brolin, Naked on Instagram

The View’s conversation with actor James Brolin Wednesday went in a tremendously awkward direction.

Brolin joined the panel to talk about his career and role as the narrator on the show Sweet Tooth. The discussion eventually turned to the acting career of his son, Josh Brolin, who — earlier this week — posted a picture of himself to Instagram with the announcement “Prepping for a scene for Outer Range Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all.”

That photo just so happens to show the younger Brolin sitting in a lounge chair wearing only a cowboy hat, though he concealed his groin by crossing his legs.

“Your son, Josh, famously followed in your footsteps and became an actor,” said Sara Haines. “He recently posted a photo that got a lot of people’s attention because he was nude.”

“Well, he’s always nude,” said the senior Brolin while his hosts giggled. “I mean, all night. He gets dressed in the daytime.”

As this talk unfolded, The View put Josh’s photo on air while showing it on the screen behind the table. His father seemed to be unaware of this until he turned his neck toward the screen, upon which, he shouted “Oh my God!” and turned away.

“You know, you raise them up and turn them loose, and good luck, if they even call you!” Brolin said while the panel succumbed to laughter.

“Leave it to us to show the picture,” Whoopi Goldberg said with a mishievous smirk.

