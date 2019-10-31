Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday, arriving at Congress in a full Batgirl outfit.

The congresswoman drew the eyes of the Capitol Hill press as she walked through the halls fully decked out in the super-heroine garb. She eventually changed into some more formal clothing later in the day, but she kept her mask on as she attended a vote in the Financial Services Committee.

Today in life on the Hill, Katie Porter adamantly telling @mikedebonis that “it’s Bat Girl!” before walking into the House chamber.

(I don’t have the context here) — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 31, 2019

Conservatives took notice — and issue — with Porter’s costume.

As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment. #CA45 https://t.co/5MtDwuoP0J pic.twitter.com/IGURqGViMl — NRCC (@NRCC) October 31, 2019

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter is making a mockery of the House of Representatives. #CA45 pic.twitter.com/wgBEZfVaGo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 31, 2019

This is @RepKatiePorter, she represents you in Congress, this is how she arrived to Congress today. pic.twitter.com/N0659Pfi68 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 31, 2019

On the other hand, there are those who are reminding everyone that today IS Halloween and making fun of Porter for wearing a costume is much ado about face makeup.

Oh my vapors not a costume, the protocol! https://t.co/hZ7Kfsmr1I — Leandro Oliva (@lmoliva_) October 31, 2019

katie porter is fucking dope shut the fuck up https://t.co/WT9RwSsJpW — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 31, 2019

It’s Halloween. Lighten up Karen. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 31, 2019

1) It’s Halloween 2) She’s not in a “Batman” costume, you idiots — Jason? From Summer Camp? (@longwall26) October 31, 2019

Yeah, we’ve noticed, Republicans don’t understand Halloween. FYI, it’s about dressing up as something silly, it’s not about saying silly things to obstruct an inquiry into the President’s crimes. pic.twitter.com/vNfAI3DaN8 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 31, 2019

I cannot imagine looking at this and thinking anything other than how fun Katie Porter must be. https://t.co/BBrhVUivVN — Emily Stewart (@EmilyStewartM) October 31, 2019

