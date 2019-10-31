comScore

Rep. Katie Porter Shows Up to Congress in a Full Batgirl Costume

By Ken MeyerOct 31st, 2019, 1:16 pm

Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday, arriving at Congress in a full Batgirl outfit.

The congresswoman drew the eyes of the Capitol Hill press as she walked through the halls fully decked out in the super-heroine garb. She eventually changed into some more formal clothing later in the day, but she kept her mask on as she attended a vote in the Financial Services Committee.

Conservatives took notice — and issue — with Porter’s costume.

On the other hand, there are those who are reminding everyone that today IS Halloween and making fun of Porter for wearing a costume is much ado about face makeup.

