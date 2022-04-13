There’s a superstition among some people that if a bird poops on you, good luck will follow. For President Joe Biden, he might hope that luck will mean this will never happen to him on camera ever again.

Biden was in Menlo, Iowa on Tuesday as part of the White House’s new rural infrastructure tour to promote his administrative agenda. Biden took the opportunity to accuse Russia of “genocide” with their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though most of his speech was devoted to inflation and what he intends to do about lowering costs for Americans.

As Biden spoke, he seemed not to notice that a drop of something white splattered the left lapel of his suit. That moment was noticed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research Twitter account, which posted a clip and asked “Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden?”

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

The RNC’s video has drawn over a million views as of this writing, and Biden’s critics seized upon the chance to mock him over the unfortunate event:

Even the birds know. Apparently a bird just shit on Biden in Iowa. That bird speaks for anyone who’s filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months.

pic.twitter.com/fYeoWM9Nep — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 12, 2022

Shoutout to the bird that did what everyone else is thinking about Biden — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 12, 2022

🕶️BREAKING REPORT:🕶️ A Bird Just SH*T ON BIDEN While He Was Talking About Inflation in Iowa.. THIS BIRD SPEAKS FOR ALL OF AMERICA.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 12, 2022

WATCH: Bird poops on Joe Biden during speech. Even the birds know he’s a crappy president! pic.twitter.com/XMR0KANJUT — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 12, 2022

Biden is so out of it that he can’t even tell when he literally gets shit on by a bird. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 12, 2022

Even the birds don’t respect Joe Biden! https://t.co/wE90bA2bf0 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 12, 2022

That bird was the American eagle https://t.co/qHMVIEyxnH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 12, 2022

Apparently birds are also not supportive of Biden’s latest gimmick to distract from the damage of his bad policies. https://t.co/SEGAMyxG5P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 12, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

