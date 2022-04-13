Republican Twitter Delights in Apparent Bird Pooping on Biden: ‘This Bird Speaks For All of America’

By Ken MeyerApr 13th, 2022, 8:07 am
 

There’s a superstition among some people that if a bird poops on you, good luck will follow. For President Joe Biden, he might hope that luck will mean this will never happen to him on camera ever again.

Biden was in Menlo, Iowa on Tuesday as part of the White House’s new rural infrastructure tour to promote his administrative agenda. Biden took the opportunity to accuse Russia of “genocide” with their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though most of his speech was devoted to inflation and what he intends to do about lowering costs for Americans.

As Biden spoke, he seemed not to notice that a drop of something white splattered the left lapel of his suit. That moment was noticed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research Twitter account, which posted a clip and asked “Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden?”

The RNC’s video has drawn over a million views as of this writing, and Biden’s critics seized upon the chance to mock him over the unfortunate event:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: