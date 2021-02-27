comScore Roger Stone Bashes CPAC, Dances Outside Hotel In Florida
DROP THE BEAT

‘A Pathetic Group Of Neocon Losers’: Roger Stone Bashes CPAC Speakers, Dances Outside Venue

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 27th, 2021, 3:53 pm

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura

GOP operative and longtime informal President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is back with his dance moves. But this time, his dance moves were on full display outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, which according to Stone, isn’t right-wing enough.

On Saturday morning, a Daily Caller reporter spotted Stone outside of CPAC, dancing to a song about “patriots” knocking on the Capitol building.

Yet, Stone appears to have shown up with his dance moves as some peculiar form of protest against CPAC organizers who booked “neocon losers.”

“I am the event, baby. The speaker lineup is a pathetic group of neocon losers – other than the greatest President since Abraham Lincoln / doesn’t matter. I’m Roger Stone. The party is where I am at,” Stone wrote in a text to someone, which he then posted to Telegram on Friday night.

Twitter users further shared some thoughts on the video of Stone dancing:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: