GOP operative and longtime informal President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is back with his dance moves. But this time, his dance moves were on full display outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, which according to Stone, isn’t right-wing enough.

On Saturday morning, a Daily Caller reporter spotted Stone outside of CPAC, dancing to a song about “patriots” knocking on the Capitol building.

Walking into #CPAC and I see this pic.twitter.com/3NljOwNFJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 27, 2021

Yet, Stone appears to have shown up with his dance moves as some peculiar form of protest against CPAC organizers who booked “neocon losers.”

“I am the event, baby. The speaker lineup is a pathetic group of neocon losers – other than the greatest President since Abraham Lincoln / doesn’t matter. I’m Roger Stone. The party is where I am at,” Stone wrote in a text to someone, which he then posted to Telegram on Friday night.

Trump ally Roger Stone, who is currently outside of CPAC dancing, says that CPAC’s speakers aren’t right-wing enough. “A pathetic group of neocon losers,” Stone says of CPAC speakers. pic.twitter.com/YEInPF4J12 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2021

Twitter users further shared some thoughts on the video of Stone dancing:

What fresh hell is this https://t.co/Mi482nVOIO — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 27, 2021

Stares in Diamond and Silk… https://t.co/yhU41fI4Ca — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 27, 2021

imagine if your flow was so terrible that Roger Stone felt it https://t.co/ZNlNrcq14Q — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) February 27, 2021

I see The Good Place released their deleted scenes https://t.co/bMxAq1VqGM — KB (@KaraRBrown) February 27, 2021

When can the aliens come and annihilate us please? https://t.co/lYEuCjHzUP — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) February 27, 2021

Rapping over vocal tracks is actually the most embarrassing part of this video https://t.co/CviwXczuV0 — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) February 27, 2021

There are no words. https://t.co/KgTObQQMut — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) February 27, 2021

