RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! Giant Silver Balls of Doom Barrel Through the Streets of London

Whoa! There’s something you’d expect to see in some kind of sci-fi-themed disaster movie.

London was plunged into mild chaos earlier this week when two gigantic silver balls resembling Christmas baubles got loose and bounced down one of the city’s busiest streets.

The incident happened when the United Kingdom was getting swept by winds and heavy rain from Storm Claudio. Evidently, the storm gusts were intense enough that two silver-coated orbs were blown away from a temporary art installation and swept down Tottenham Court Road.

The Telegraph obtained TikTok footage showing one of the balls hitting a lamppost, which caused the ball to lose its coating before it kept on bouncing down the street. The footage then showed a second ball coming down the road, which a car swerved to avoid before the ball kept rolling on its way.

The balls were part of the “Four World Set,” a public artwork commissioned by electronic music duo Mount Kimbie to promote their new album. Kai Campos, a member of the duo, took to Instagram to share his regret that the storm ruined the display, writing that he was “heartbroken” and “absolutely gutted” about it.

Sky News reports that the runaway balls were brought under control in short order, and fortunately no one was injured in the havoc.

