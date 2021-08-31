

Texas-based attorney Sidney Powell recently sat with Australian Broadcast Company’s reporter Sarah Fergusen for a two-part series focused on baseless election fraud theories that she and former President Donald Trump have put forth called Fox and the Big Lie.

In a recently revealed clip from that interview, Fergusen follows up after Powell suggests a massive “bloodless coup” involving thousands of coordinated election officials at federal, state, and local levels across the nation by asking her subject, “do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?” Powell scoffed at the answer, replying, “No, I know myself very well. I’ve been in me a long time. I know my reputation. I know my level of integrity.”

You can watch that portion of the interview below via Bill Grueskin’s Twitter feed:

Reporter: “Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?” Sidney Powell: “Uhhh … no.”pic.twitter.com/BkzDwlyn7f — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 31, 2021

According to reporting by Business Insider, Powell asked ABC’s Ferguson if she works for Smartmatic and revealed her confusion about why Ferguson came to interview her in Highland Park, Texas.

Powell was a leading Trump media surrogate who spread the baseless theory that Trump only lost the 2020 election due to unproven voter fraud allegations. Powell is among a group of individuals being sued for defamation by voting system companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

You can watch the first part of Fox and the Big Lie below:

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com