2021 was always going to have a weird start like this.

Snoop Dogg beamed into CNN’s New Years Eve show to help Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen ring in 2021. The rapper was also on to promote the Go-Big Show, the upcoming talent show he’ll be judging on TBS, and he started off strong by having a friend of his swallow a sword underwater.

After that, Cohen decided to move things along by asking the Doggfather about all of the places where he has gotten high. It didn’t take long for Cooper to laugh as Snoop said he got high at Martha Stewart’s house, at the White House, and even in front of CNN’s studio in Los Angeles.

Cooper’s laughing grew increasingly hysterical throughout the back-and-forth, but it topped off when Cohen asked the Doggfather, “Have you gotten high at a bris?”

“Yes, yes, yes,” Snoop answered through his own giggling.

Watch above, via CNN.

