Steer-ing Violation: Watch Nebraska Cops Pull Over a Car with a Giant Bull Riding Shotgun

If a man can’t attach a rickety scaffolding to his car so his enormous Watusi bull can ride shotgun, is America even a free country anymore? And how exactly does one convince a roughly 1,500 lb. bovine to climb into a four-door Ford Crown Victoria?

These are the questions we are left to ponder after watching this delightfully bizarre video from News Channel Nebraska of the Norfolk Police Department responding to a call reporting “a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” as Police Captain Chad Reiman described it.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” Reiman added.

That turned out to be inaccurate.

As shown in the above video, the vehicle driven by Lee Meyer of Neligh, Nebraska that the cops pulled over had the roof cut away on the passenger side and some sort of custom metal scaffolding attached to help brace his hefty sidekick. The car itself appeared to be a modified former police vehicle, and other amusing details briefly shown in the video include Meyer’s vanity license plate that said “BOY & DOG” and a bumper sticker that said “LONGHORN BEEF: The West Wasn’t Won on Salad.”

Still, it seems that Meyer’s beefmobile wasn’t quite street legal, and according to Reiman, the cops “performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.”

The bull is named Howdy Doody, because why not.

Good news for Meyer and Howdy Doody: even though “there were some citable issues with that situation,” Reiman said that the officer “chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

“Meyer and Howdy Doody are on their way back home and no one was hurt,” concluded the News Channel Nebraska report.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were greatly amused by Meyer and Howdy Doody’s road trip adventures — although several did point out the unfortunately unaesthetic results of a cow doing what a cow will do.

Got to love Nebraska😂😂😂. I’m curious what the citation was for-improper horn usage?? https://t.co/N9KNddv3DP — jaclyn wilson (@FDGenetics) August 31, 2023

The bull’s name was Howdy Doody. Howdy f-ing Doody. This is the best thing I’ve seen in years … damn, it makes me love this country! I want to have a drink with Lee. He’s a true American. I’m dying while sitting in my plane seat. My Lord this is my kind of party. https://t.co/Tef34vm3gg — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) August 31, 2023

No comment. Just impressed https://t.co/8ua9yOO8SA — DJ Jenkins (@DJJenkins) August 31, 2023

incredible the amount of crap that police officers have to deal with sometimes https://t.co/msdQdg3Kro pic.twitter.com/FrAto8k4aJ — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 31, 2023

Watch out Florida man, Nebraska man is coming for your title. https://t.co/9K0zrYApPD — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) August 31, 2023

Watch the video above, via News Channel Nebraska.

