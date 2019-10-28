comScore

The Internet Demands to Know More About the Canine Injured During al-Baghdadi Raid: ‘General, Was the Dog a Very Good Boy?’

By Ken MeyerOct 28th, 2019, 2:52 pm

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was officially pronounced dead on Sunday, and since no U.S. servicemen were killed during the raid where he chose death by suicide, lots of people are still celebrating the news and calling it a good day for the good guys.

However, the general population is persistently curious about at least one thing: How is the dog who was injured by al-Baghdadi’s explosive vest doing?

President Donald Trump confirmed that a canine with the U.S. Special Operations unit was hurt after chasing al-Baghdadi into the tunnels where he was eventually cornered. Precise details about the dog are mostly unknown, but news of its injuries caught on quickly among news followers, many of whom expressed a need to know if the brave canine will be alright.

While the dog was said to be receiving treatment for its injuries, reporters like Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe have tried asking the government for its name and status.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley also declined to say much about the canine during a press conference at the Pentagon, though they did compliment its “tremendous service” and say its already back in action.

“We’re not releasing the name of the dog right now,” Milley said. “[He’s] slightly wounded and fully recovering, but the dog is still in theater…We’re protecting the dog’s identity.”

This secrecy about the canine’s identity has led to some people jokingly wondering if his name really is “Classified.”

By and large though, people are just happy that the dog’s okay, and they’re letting out their feelings with joking comments, sighs of relief, and congratulations for a job well done.

