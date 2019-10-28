ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was officially pronounced dead on Sunday, and since no U.S. servicemen were killed during the raid where he chose death by suicide, lots of people are still celebrating the news and calling it a good day for the good guys.

However, the general population is persistently curious about at least one thing: How is the dog who was injured by al-Baghdadi’s explosive vest doing?

President Donald Trump confirmed that a canine with the U.S. Special Operations unit was hurt after chasing al-Baghdadi into the tunnels where he was eventually cornered. Precise details about the dog are mostly unknown, but news of its injuries caught on quickly among news followers, many of whom expressed a need to know if the brave canine will be alright.

This weekend, man’s best friend was also freedom’s best friend. Wishing a speedy recovery to our favorite four-legged fighter who served our country alongside the brave Special Ops team that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi: https://t.co/BxU4sAebI8 — Rep. Arrington (@RepArrington) October 28, 2019

Has there been an update on the special ops dog who was injured in the Baghdadi raid? — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) October 28, 2019

Hoping for the speedy recovery of the brave dog who got injured in the Baghdadi operation.https://t.co/HGhtWXJwSE — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 28, 2019

❗️PRAYERS UP:🇺🇸There was a US injury during the #Baghdadi raid. The details aren’t public- but one of the priceless K9s was “severely” wounded.😰

“Special breed of courageous”: Delta Force operator hails valor of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid👇 https://t.co/EbBxvCyYha — Emily Compagno (@EmilyCompagno) October 28, 2019

While the dog was said to be receiving treatment for its injuries, reporters like Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe have tried asking the government for its name and status.

U.S. official confirms that the working dog wounded in the Baghdadi raid is ok. I said: “What’s the dog’s name?” Source said: “It’s classified.” I said: “Really?” Source said: “Yes.” I’m still not positive if the source is kidding or not. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 28, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley also declined to say much about the canine during a press conference at the Pentagon, though they did compliment its “tremendous service” and say its already back in action.

“We’re not releasing the name of the dog right now,” Milley said. “[He’s] slightly wounded and fully recovering, but the dog is still in theater…We’re protecting the dog’s identity.”

This secrecy about the canine’s identity has led to some people jokingly wondering if his name really is “Classified.”

Maybe they meant the dog is actually named Classified? — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 28, 2019

All hail the hero dog, Classified. https://t.co/ESma5jbYPY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 28, 2019

The military K9 that was injured when Baghdadi set off his body bomb is doing fine and has already returned to duty. The dog’s name is classified. Good boy, Classified! https://t.co/BoI5v2XTgv — Lee Williams (@HT_GunWriter) October 28, 2019

By and large though, people are just happy that the dog’s okay, and they’re letting out their feelings with joking comments, sighs of relief, and congratulations for a job well done.

All of you wait: This dog’s name is either going to be Skull Crusher or Clarence, and then you won’t think “Classified” is so cute. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 28, 2019

90% likelihood the dog’s name is going to leak and then DOJ is going to prosecute the leaker — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) October 28, 2019

SEAL dog in this situation: On with Jake Tapper today via sat remote from Erbil. DELTA dog: [Redacted] [Redacted] [Redacted] woof [Redacted] https://t.co/IN67FpGcWc — Phil Ewing (@philewing) October 28, 2019

Pentagon briefer refuses to release name of dog slightly wounded in al-Baghdadi raid. Huh? Perhaps the courage canine should have it leaked — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) October 28, 2019

“In lieu of a six-figure book deal, the recuperating K-9 has simply asked for a Greenie and some time off”. https://t.co/u7P3SyGOOn — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 28, 2019

Can confirm: Hero dog who chased al-Baghdadi into the tunnel working on his memoir and a cable news contributor gig. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 28, 2019

In the time honored tradition of special forces, we’ll find out the name when the dog writes a book and goes on tv to promote it. https://t.co/nICabcKsy3 — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) October 28, 2019

Dog might have puppies back home. https://t.co/QcgK8KUXw7 — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 28, 2019

“General, was the dog a very good boy?” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 28, 2019

As Vice Chairman of the Intel Committee, I’m not at liberty to discuss classified information. But I can confirm that [Classified] is a very good dog. https://t.co/pBrd26EJOJ — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 28, 2019

I think you can give the doggo a rating without name or photo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 28, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

