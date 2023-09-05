The View Returns from Summer Vacation By Roping a Crew Member Into Their Roast of Trump’s Weight: ‘That Belly?! Are You Kidding?!’

The View went for the low-hanging fruit by using the start of their new season to mock Donald Trump’s self-reported weight during his arraignment in Georgia.

The View launched its 27th season on Tuesday, and the panel attempted to make up for lost time by talking about the 2024 presidential race, the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, and the racketeering charges brought against Trump and his co-conspirators in Georgia. After Joy Behar brought up Trump’s mugshot during his booking at Fulton County Jail, she turned the subject towards the part of the booking process in which Trump reported that he is 6-foot-3 inches tall and 215 pounds.

Trump’s self-claimed measurements have been a recurring source of skepticism from news observers, and Behar kicked off The View’s roast of the former president by seeking a volunteer for a compare and contrast.

“Where is there a guy in this room who is 215 pounds?” Behar asked. After prompts from Behar’s co-panelists, a crew member named Eddie shared that he is 6’5″ — and the cameras turned in his direction

“[Trump] does not look like Eddie! C’mon!” Sunny Hostin exclaimed. The panel was similarly disbelieving, and when Alyssa Farah Griffin reminded Behar of Trump’s claimed weight, Behar retorted “No, no, no! That belly? Are you kidding!?”

Watch above via ABC.

