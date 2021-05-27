comScore What is Unjected? The Dating App for Anti-Vaxxers

There’s Now a Dating App Just for Anti-Vaxxers, and Twitter Has Got Some Jokes: ‘OK Q-Pid’

By Leia IdlibyMay 27th, 2021, 2:30 pm
 

Looking for love but avoiding the vaccine (and everyone who got the shot)? There’s an app for that.

Yup, there’s now a dating app just for people who not only refuse to get vaccinated, but also are trying to avoid anyone who has — and Twitter doesn’t think it’s the best idea.

News of the app began to make waves online after President Joe Biden and his administration promoted an effort by dating apps to fight vaccine hesitancy by giving vaccinated people a better chance of interacting with other users.

The app, meant to “connect critical thinkers across the world dedicated to a healthier tomorrow,” is called Unjected, and intends “on being a safe place for covid19 unvaccinated individuals to connect and find each other in their own communities.”

The company, created by two mothers in Hawaii, claims to “believe in true science” and “the scientific method,” yet also states that the app allows unvaccinated people to avoid exposure to those who have been vaccinated.

“Covid19 vaccines are shedding dangerous spike proteins,” the website states, referring to a baseless theory that those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine are releasing and spreading the virus.

According to a report by Nebraska Medicine, shedding cannot occur without a live vaccine, and can only happen if the virus used in a live vaccine has the ability to replicate.

“The mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – are not live vaccines and do not replicate,” explained the report on Covid-19 vaccine side effects. “The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are considered live vaccines because they both contain adenovirus. (Again, they do NOT contain the coronavirus.) But the adenovirus in both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines can’t replicate, so there’s no way they can shed.”

While people cannot contract the coronavirus from vaccinated individuals, infectious diseases expert Dr. James Lawler explained a pretty solid way to spread the illness: “We know that people with COVID-19 shed large amounts of virus from respiratory secretions.”

“Spike protein is primarily made locally in muscle where the vaccine is administered and may possibly be seen in low levels in the blood,” added Lawler. “But it should not be shed in significant quantity in respiratory or other secretions.”

Healthcare reporter Ariel Cohen posted about the app, prompting Twitter users to poke fun at the latest “dumb thing” on the internet:

