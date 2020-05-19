A local news journalist in Texas recently delivered a report about an event called “Go Topless Jeep Weekend,” and it, well, it had a little something for everyone.

The event is an annual occurrence in Bolivar, Texas where truck and jeep fans get together, party on the beach and celebrate their common interests. Jordan James covered the event for 12 News Now as it went down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quite frankly, it’s a marvel he mostly kept a straight face.

“We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party,” beachgoer Chelsey Coyer told James in an interview.

The package had it all: trucks, ATVs, twerking on the beach, and people who were definitely not social distancing as the festivities hit full swing. James also spoke to members of local law enforcement who admitted “it’s not possible” to completely enforce social distancing guidelines with the number of people out partying.

Still, Mark McGaffey of the Galveston County Sheriff Office urged people to act responsibly, saying “You have a good time, there is no issue. But when you start acting silly … we got a jail that has a whole lot of empty cells.”

