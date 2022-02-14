This Ohio Mayor Thinks Allowing Ice Fishing Will Lead to Prostitution Shanties

The mayor of Hudson, Ohio has made national news, online at least, for sharing at a town meeting recently his hypothesis that permitting ice fishing at a local park would lead directly to ice shanty prostitution.

In perhaps the ultimate slippery slope argument – well slippery, anyway – Mayor Craig Shubert told City Council members his theory about the wages of fishing, and went viral soon thereafter.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year?” Shubert asks in the clip. “Does someone come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty for X-amount of time?'”

The ironclad logic appears to be that if people are cold they will naturally want to rent a shack on the ice and take a prostitute there. Because obviously.

“If you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution,” the mayor said. “And now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

Checkmate.

“Just data points to consider,” he added in reference to no data points.

Ohio ABC station WOIO reached out to locals on the story, including ice fishing guide and charter Captain Tony Muscioni, who said “that’s a new one on me.”

Muscioni reasonably noted that ice shanties are “not the most comfortable thing out there.”

Perhaps all these ice shanty-nanigans are part of a greater decline into “sexual anarchy” though, right?

Watch the clip above, via ABC 7 WOIO.

