These parents, who refused to let social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak stop them from celebrating their son’s 21st birthday, have turned their home into “Club Quarantine.”

Watch the hilarious video below on Twitter:

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/pqOoEmmwvk — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) March 25, 2020

Another family had the same incredible idea to help celebrate their daughter’s 22nd:

Wow I guess a lot of parents have been doing this with their kids. So fun/funny pic.twitter.com/Esbv4DoXI5 — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) March 25, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]