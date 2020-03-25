comScore

This Video Of Parents Celebrating Son’s 21st Birthday By Turning Garage Into ‘Club Quarantine’ is Honestly Inspiring

Mar 25th, 2020

These parents, who refused to let social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak stop them from celebrating their son’s 21st birthday, have turned their home into “Club Quarantine.”

Watch the hilarious video below on Twitter:

Another family had the same incredible idea to help celebrate their daughter’s 22nd:

