TikTok is Being Taken Over by the Amish

TikTok, a popular app which allows users to record themselves in short videos, is being utilized by a number of religious groups attempting to spread their message — most notably, the Amish, who are famously opposed to modern technology.

Though the Amish community in the United States makes up just roughly 0.1 percent of the population, Amish TikTok users are becoming increasingly popular on the platform, receiving millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

One TikTok video of an Amish man building a wooden structure to the tune of Aqua’s Barbie Girl went viral recently, as did a video of an Amish girl riding a horse and buggy to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ Old Town Road.

Another Amish user, AmishRebel, uses her account to answer viewers’ questions about the lifestyle, while AmishBek, a similar account run by Rebecca Fisher, reportedly received nearly 500,000 views on just one video.

Other religious groups which have taken to TikTok include Mormons, Episcopalians, and Mennonites⁠.

One group of Mennonite girls used the app to record themselves doing dances from the popular multiplayer game Fortnite.

Episcopalian Friar David W Peters also received international media attention this month for his TikTok videos, which have included dancing, pointing out the differences between the Catholic and the Episcopal Church, and playing the bottle cap challenge with a thurible.

