The Treasury Department said it is sanctioning the Russian-based organization Evil Corp, which believe it or not is the actual name of the organization.

Here is the press release from the Treasury, which states “today the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Evil Corp, the Russia-based cybercriminal organization responsible for the development and distribution of the Dridex malware.”

Treasury says it is sanctioning Evil Corp, a Russia-based cyber organization responsible for the development of Dridex malware that harvested login credentials from hundreds of banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries, causing more than $100 million in theft. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) December 5, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up. Press release from Dept of Treasury: “Treasury Sanctions Evil Corp, the Russia-Based Cybercriminal Group Behind Dridex Malware” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 5, 2019



“Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries, causing more than $100 million in theft. This malicious software has caused millions of dollars of damage to U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers,” the release continues, in a serious indictment of an alleged wide-ranging cybercriminal operation that, again, operates under the name EVIL CORP.

“Evil Corp operates as a business run by a group of individuals based in Moscow, Russia, who have years of experience and well-developed, trusted relationships with each other,” the release continues.

