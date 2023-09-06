Trump Reveals to Hugh Hewitt That He’d LOVE to Debate … Meghan Markle

As it appears likely that Donald Trump will skip out on the second Republican debate, he revealed in a recent radio interview with Hugh Hewitt that he would “love” to debate the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle instead of his GOP opponents.

The next upcoming primary debate will take place on Fox Business at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California on September 27th. Trump is the current Republican frontrunner but has shown repeated in not debating other contenders due to his debating lead in the polls.

Hewitt started off his Wednesday interview with the former president on a light note, but asking if he sit down with the Markle and Prince Harry would draw in TV ratings. Trump used the opportunity to bash the royal couple and praise Queen Elizabeth II.

“Well, I don’t know that they don’t like me. I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%,” Trump told the radio host.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones,” he continued.

“But I mean, that would get ratings, wouldn’t it,” Hewitt said in a follow-up.

“Oh, if you want to set it up, let’s set it up. Let’s go do something. I’ll, I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what… I disagree so much with what they’re doing,” Trump responded.

