Twitter Drags Garth Brooks, Dennis Quaid Over Trump Administration Ad Recruitment

By Caleb HoweSep 26th, 2020, 4:12 pm

Matt Campbell/AFP, Getty Images

On Friday it was revealed that the Trump administration is working on an “ad blitz” over the president’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a big budget and some celebrity participation.

Politico reported that the health department is dropping as much as $300 million on their “defeat despair” campaign, and have been recruiting or attempting to recruit a number of recognizable names. Among them: Dennis Quaid, CeCe Winans, Dr. Oz, and even Garth Brooks.

The campaign will “lean heavily on video interviews between administration officials and celebrities,” Politico reported. The news sparked a tidal wave of burns on the named celebrities, resulting in both Dennis Quaid and Garth Brooks becoming trending topics.

Despite the tweets bashing Brooks as a Trump fan, the report only said that HHS had “pursued” the country legend. And gospel star CeCe Winans said that her contribution, a conversation with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, should not be construed as political.

Still, Twitter lit the celebs on fire over the public service messages, with most of the blue checks who weighed in treating the as-yet-unseen ads as being campaign messages.

The burns were copious.

Still, some were quick to point out that Garth Brooks hadn’t been reported to have actually signed on to anything.

