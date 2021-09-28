Twitter Has a Field Day With Reporter’s Fearmongering Tweet About Halloween Candy ‘Laced With THC’

By Michael Luciano
Sep 28th, 2021
 

For decades, parents and police have been scaring the bejesus out of children (and themselves) when it comes to what strangers might be giving trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Some readers may remember urban legends about complete psychopaths placing razor blades in candy apples or lacing gobstoppers with poison.

Every year, the scaremongering seems to start earlier and earlier. To wit, on Tuesday September 28 – more than a month before Halloween – reporter Jaclyn Lee of WPVI in Philadelphia tweeted a warning from the Bensalem Police Department in Pennsylvania. The department is advising parents to make sure they look at their children’s candy to make sure they’re not about to eat edibles containing THC that are designed to look like regular snacks.

The reactions on Twitter were swift, predictable, and amusing:

